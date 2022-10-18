MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,351 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $147.05. 20,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $136.93 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.