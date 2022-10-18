MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,887 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 113,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Up 1.9 %

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. 101,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

