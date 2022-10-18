MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 30,959 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,959 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,724,000 after purchasing an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 17,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.