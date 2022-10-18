MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $129,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 330,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.