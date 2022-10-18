Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. 1,419,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,239. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

