MUSE ENT NFT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $7.17 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005848 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 1.13853138 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,795,557.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

