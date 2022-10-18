Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Up 7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.70. 2,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 168,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $967.84 million, a PE ratio of 635.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

