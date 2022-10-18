Nebulas Price Hits $0.0377 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.38 million and $256,078.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.58 or 0.27771146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,649,472 coins and its circulating supply is 63,137,670 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.