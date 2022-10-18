NEM (XEM) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

NEM (XEM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. NEM has a market cap of $347.41 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEM has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

