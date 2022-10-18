NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.89. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1,401 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

