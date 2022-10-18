Nervos Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.04 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $138.92 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00268156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00120302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00756301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00561278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00249869 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

