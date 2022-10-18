Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 123.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.45. 173,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,609,505. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

