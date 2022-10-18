Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.98 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Macquarie raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.86. 23,636,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.21 and its 200 day moving average is $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

