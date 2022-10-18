New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,438. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

