New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
