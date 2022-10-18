New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

