Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Up 6.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 5,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 352,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

