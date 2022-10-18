NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 209,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070,467 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.92.
The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
