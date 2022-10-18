Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $496.24 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $496.24 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

