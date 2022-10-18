NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 141,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,648. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

