Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Nissan Chemical Company Profile
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
