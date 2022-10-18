Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.9% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.7 %

BDX stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,195. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $249.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

