Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $93.81 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 11.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.29% of MercadoLibre worth $93,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after buying an additional 77,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $851.22. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,411. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 185.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,711.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $906.00 and a 200-day moving average of $863.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

