Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,715 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.74. 1,651,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.08 and a 200-day moving average of $303.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

