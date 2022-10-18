Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,326. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

