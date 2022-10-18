Northland Securities Begins Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. EVgo has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.80.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

