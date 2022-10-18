Norwood Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 188,141 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. AppLovin makes up about 5.7% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Insider Activity

AppLovin Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.26. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

