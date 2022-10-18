Norwood Investment Partners LP Sells 204,631 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Norwood Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,631 shares during the period. APi Group makes up about 13.4% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of APi Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in APi Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in APi Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

APG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

