Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Down 5.2%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 56,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 40,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nova Leap Health Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.68 million and a PE ratio of 93.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

