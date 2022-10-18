NuCypher Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $103.49 million and $2.27 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.69 or 0.27713670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010824 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.