Numeraire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Numeraire has a market cap of $86.09 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $14.62 or 0.00075274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.99 or 0.27445995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.