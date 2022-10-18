NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 21,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 688,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

NuVasive Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuVasive by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

