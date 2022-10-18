Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 68,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

