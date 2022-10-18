Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Up 30.1% in September

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,141. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
