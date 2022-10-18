Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Up 30.1% in September

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,141. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 332,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 91.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $561,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

