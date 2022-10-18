Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.03 and a twelve month high of $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 343.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

