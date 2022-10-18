Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAMF. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 11.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 313,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

