Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

