Oak Thistle LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Diversey were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Diversey by 55.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 933,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSEY. Barclays cut their price target on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

