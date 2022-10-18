Oak Thistle LLC Invests $223,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

AGCO stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

