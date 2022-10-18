Oak Thistle LLC Invests $244,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.48 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

