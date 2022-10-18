Oak Thistle LLC Invests $250,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Up 4.8 %

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.