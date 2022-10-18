Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $10,018,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $362.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.67 and its 200 day moving average is $314.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

