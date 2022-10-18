Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,649,000 after buying an additional 139,153 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 45,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.