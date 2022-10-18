Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 3.4 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.