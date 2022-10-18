Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 597,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

