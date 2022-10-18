Oak Thistle LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.