Oakmont Corp Has $50.59 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oakmont Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 7.0% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oakmont Corp owned approximately 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $50,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,868. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.