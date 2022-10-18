Oakmont Corp Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oakmont Corp cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.0% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

