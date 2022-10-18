Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $287.76 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.67 or 0.06739458 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00082071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05839829 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $22,617,363.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.