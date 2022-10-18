Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oculus VisionTech Stock Performance

Oculus VisionTech stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

