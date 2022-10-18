Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £3,366 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Richard King acquired 2,200 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366 ($4,067.18).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:OIT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153 ($1.85). 21,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,721. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.72. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.09).

